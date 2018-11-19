Perez had his contract selected from High-A Lakeland on Monday.

Perez was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster in order to protect the young right-hander from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Perez registered just 11 innings for Lakeland in 2018 thanks to lat and shoulder injuries -- the second of which was season-ending. When healthy, he posted a 7.94 ERA and 2.07 WHIP. Look for the well-regarded pitching prospect to report to High-A or Double-A to start the 2019 campaign.

