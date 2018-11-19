Tigers' Franklin Perez: Added to 40-man roster
Perez had his contract selected from High-A Lakeland on Monday.
Perez was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster in order to protect the young right-hander from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Perez registered just 11 innings for Lakeland in 2018 thanks to lat and shoulder injuries -- the second of which was season-ending. When healthy, he posted a 7.94 ERA and 2.07 WHIP. Look for the well-regarded pitching prospect to report to High-A or Double-A to start the 2019 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...