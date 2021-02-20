Perez reported to spring training Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Perez was a late arrival to camp due to minor visa issues, but he had a brief absence and will now begin preparing for the 2021 season. The right-hander will likely head to the minors to begin the regular season but could be a bullpen option at some point in 2021.
