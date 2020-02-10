Tigers' Franklin Perez: Cleared for mound work
Perez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday at the Tigers' spring training complex, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Detroit's pitchers and catchers don't have to officially report to Lakeland, Fla. until Wednesday, but Perez is likely eager to get in some early work after persistent right shoulder woes torpedoed his 2019 campaign. The 22-year-old tossed just 7.2 innings at High-A Lakeland before he was shut down for good in June, but his ability to open spring training on the mound suggests he'll enter the 2020 campaign healthy. Perez may be in line for some additional tuneup work at High-A to begin the season before potentially getting a quick promotion to Double-A Erie if he's healthy and pitching effectively.
