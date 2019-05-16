Tigers' Franklin Perez: Covers four innings in 2019 debut
Perez (shoulder) tossed four innings and gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three Wednesday in High-A Lakeland's 9-4 win over Clearwater.
It was an encouraging debut from Perez, whose start to the season was delayed by a bout with shoulder tendinitis. He pumped in 40 of his 66 pitches for strikes and fared better than he had in any of his four turns with Lakeland in 2018, when he posted a 7.94 ERA and 2.07 WHIP over 11.1 innings. The Tigers will likely monitor the 21-year-old's workload carefully this season, but it can be viewed as a positive that the shoulder injury is now behind him.
