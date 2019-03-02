Perez was held out of Saturday's game against the Braves due to an upper trap spasm, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers don't believe the issue to be a big deal, but they held the young pitcher out as a precaution nonetheless. Still, the injury is potentially worrisome as Perez was limited to just 19.1 innings last season due to a lat strain and shoulder inflammation.

More News
Our Latest Stories