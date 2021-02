Perez was absent from camp Wednesday due to a visa issue but is expected to join his teammates Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Perez was held up from camp along with Jose Urena, Gregory Soto and non-roster invitee Gerson Moreno, but Perez is expected to arrive Thursday. The righty spent the 2020 season at the team's alternate training site and could be a bullpen option in 2021, though he's likely ticketed for the minors to begin the year.