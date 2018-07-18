Tigers' Franklin Perez: Looking to find groove
In two starts for High-A Lakeland since coming off the disabled list, Perez has allowed two earned runs on seven hits and five walks over 5.2 innings.
A lat injury interrupted the beginning of Perez's season, as it took the young righty until June 25 to make his first rehab appearance. He came off the DL officially on July 10, but he's struggled to a 2.12 WHIP in two starts with Lakeland. The organization will likely want to see Perez string together a few good outings before moving him up to Double-A, which is where he finished 2017 by making six starts. The 20-year-old is considered one of the Tigers' best pitching prospects.
