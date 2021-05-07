Perez (shoulder) met with a specialist Thursday and the Tigers will announce a plan going forward in 24-to-48 hours, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The righty was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday. The Tigers have provided little hint at Perez's status, but the coming statement figures to detail the length of his absence. Durability has been a huge issue for the Venezuelan righty, as he has pitched in just nine minor-league games since the start of the 2018 season.