Perez was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to an undisclosed injury, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Perez sits with an ugly 7.94 ERA and 2.07 WHIP with nine strikeouts across 11 innings at High-A Lakeland this season. The timetable for his return is unclear, though he'll be eligible to come off the shelf starting August 6.

