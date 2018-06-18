Tigers general manager Al Avila said Sunday that Perez (lat) is unlikely to return to game action until July, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Perez has been throwing off a mound for more than a week, but with the 21-year-old having been sidelined since mid-March with the right lat strain, the Tigers are inclined to proceed slowly with him. The right-hander will likely spend the next few weeks building up his pitch count through bullpen and live-batting practice sessions and simulated games before assigning him to a minor-league affiliate. Once Perez is formally activated from the 7-day disabled list, he'll likely report to Double-A Erie after finishing 2017 at that level as a member of the Astros organization.