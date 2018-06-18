Tigers' Franklin Perez: Not expected back until July
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Sunday that Perez (lat) is unlikely to return to game action until July, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Perez has been throwing off a mound for more than a week, but with the 21-year-old having been sidelined since mid-March with the right lat strain, the Tigers are inclined to proceed slowly with him. The right-hander will likely spend the next few weeks building up his pitch count through bullpen and live-batting practice sessions and simulated games before assigning him to a minor-league affiliate. Once Perez is formally activated from the 7-day disabled list, he'll likely report to Double-A Erie after finishing 2017 at that level as a member of the Astros organization.
