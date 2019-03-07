Perez (shoulder) played catch out to 120 feet Tuesday but hasn't been cleared to resume throwing off a mound, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Perez made one Grapefruit League appearance before dealing with a stomach virus and then experiencing a spasm in his right trapezius muscle. The 21-year-old is optimistic that the worst of the injury is behind him now that he's resumed throwing, but given where he's at in his recovery along with the fact that he's not a serious contender for an Opening Day job, it's unlikely he'll pitch again during the Tigers' exhibition slate.