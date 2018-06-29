Tigers' Franklin Perez: On rehab assignment
Perez (lat) will continue a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Perez pitching in a minor-league contest earlier this week, tossing a pair of innings during his first appearance in a live game since spring training. The right-hander will likely require at least one more outing before beginning his 2018 campaign with Double-A Erie.
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Not expected back until July•
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Set for mound session Tuesday•
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Will begin season on DL at Double-A•
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Suffers strained lat•
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Scratched from organization debut Monday•
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Dealt to Detroit in Verlander deal•
