Perez was optioned to High-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

While Perez is on the 40-man roster, injuries have limited him to just 32 innings above High-A, and those all came at Double-A in the Astros' organization in 2017. The Tigers may soon be forced to make a difficult decision regarding whether to keep Perez on a starter's track or push him to the upper levels as a reliever.

