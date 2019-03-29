Perez will miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder tendinitis.

It's concerning to see Perez's shoulder already acting up, as his 2018 campaign was ended prematurely in late July due to shoulder inflammation. He also battled lat issues both last season and in early March. The Tigers will likely be very cautious with the 21-year-old this season after he was limited to just seven starts last year.

