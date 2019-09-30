Tigers' Franklin Perez: Recalled for offseason
Perez (shoulder) was recalled by the Tigers on Monday.
The move is purely procedural with the regular season over. Perez spent the season on low-A Lakeland's roster, though he pitched just 7.2 innings while missing most of the season with a shoulder issue.
