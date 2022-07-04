Perez (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Tigers' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate June 10 and has given up 11 earned runs on seven hits and nine walks across 6.2 innings through his first three outings.

Given his poor results thus far, Perez will likely need to right the ship over the course of several more FCL appearances before eventually settling at one of the Tigers' higher-level affiliates. Perez has been sidelined all season while recovering from the right shoulder surgery he required last May.