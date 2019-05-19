Tigers' Franklin Perez: Returns to IL
High-A Lakeland placed Perez on its 7-day injured list Sunday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
The Tigers haven't provided an explanation behind Perez's move to the injured list, but the 21-year-old likely has experienced a setback in his recovery from the left shoulder injury that prevented him from making his 2019 debut until this past week. The Tigers may err on the side of caution and hold him out beyond the minimum seven days if he failed to clear a recovery hurdle.
