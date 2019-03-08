Tigers' Franklin Perez: Returns to minors
Perez (shoulder) was optioned to High-A Lakeland on Friday.
Perez made one spring training appearance before being sidelined with stomach virus and subsequently experiencing spasms in his right trapezius muscle. The 21-year-year-old has been playing long toss but has yet to be cleared for mound work. Perez had a 7.84 ERA over only 11.1 innings at Lakeland last season, so it's unsurprising to see him returning to start the season with the Flying Tigers.
