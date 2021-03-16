The Tigers optioned Perez to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
Perez was one of six players optioned Tuesday as the Tigers trimmed their big-league spring training roster to 42 men. The 23-year-old right-hander is expected to begin the 2021 season at Triple-A Toledo, where he'll likely slot into the rotation.
