Tigers' Franklin Perez: Set for mound session Tuesday
Perez (lat) will throw 30-to-35 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Perez has been sidelined with a right lat strain since mid-March, though a light at the end of the tunnel appears to be coming into focus for the 20-year-old. Initially, a 12-week timeline was set for his recovery, so Perez is progressing right around schedule. Expect to see the right-hander back in game action at the Double-A level in the near future if all goes according to plan.
