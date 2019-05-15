Perez (shoulder) is scheduled to come off the minor-league injured list to start Wednesday for High-A Lakeland, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Perez has been sidelined by right shoulder tendinitis since late March but is set to make his 2019 debut Wednesday. The 21-year-old struggled through four starts with the Flying Tigers last season, posting a 7.94 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 11.1 innings.