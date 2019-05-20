Tigers' Franklin Perez: Shoulder injury confirmed
Perez's placement on High-A Lakeland's 7-day injured list Sunday was due to right shoulder inflammation, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
As suspected, Perez's latest setback is related to the right shoulder issue that ended his 2018 campaign in July and kept him on the shelf up until last week of the current season. Since coming over from Houston in the August 2017 trade that sent Justin Verlander to the Astros, Perez has tossed just 23.1 innings in affiliated ball.
