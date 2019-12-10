Tigers' Franklin Perez: Still rehabbing
Perez (shoulder) has been rehabbing in Lakeland over the offseason and has yet to throw off a mound, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Perez tossed just 7.2 innings during the 2019 campaign due to inflammation in his right shoulder, and the Tigers have since reported that he's not yet at full strength. While he hasn't thrown off a mound since June, the goal is to have him ready to go in time for spring training, per McCosky.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: On Strasburg, Pham
From the Stephen Strasburg signing to the Tommy Pham trade to the renewed sleeper appeal for...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...