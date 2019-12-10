Perez (shoulder) has been rehabbing in Lakeland over the offseason and has yet to throw off a mound, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Perez tossed just 7.2 innings during the 2019 campaign due to inflammation in his right shoulder, and the Tigers have since reported that he's not yet at full strength. While he hasn't thrown off a mound since June, the goal is to have him ready to go in time for spring training, per McCosky.