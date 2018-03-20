Perez suffered a right lat strain in a minor-league game Sunday.

Although it's not expected that Perez will need surgery at this point in time, he's due for an extended absence as his recovery timeframe is estimated to be at least 12 weeks. Once he's healthy, Perez will likely report to Double-A Erie. A more definitive return date for the 20-year-old righty should become available as his rehab progresses.