Tigers' Franklin Perez: Will begin season on DL at Double-A
Perez (lat) will begin the season on the disabled list with Double-A Erie.
The 20-year-old suffered a right lat strain in a game on March 19 and the initial recovery timeline was set at 12 weeks. The Tigers will likely be extra cautious with Perez, who was the primary return in last summer's trade of Justin Verlander to the Astros. The young righty will probably spend all of 2018 at Double-A, as he's only tallied 32 career innings at the level, though a late-season move to Triple-A isn't entirely out of the question if he looks good.
More News
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Suffers strained lat•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Scratched from organization debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Franklin Perez: Dealt to Detroit in Verlander deal•
-
Astros' Franklin Perez: Holding his own at Double-A as teenager•
-
Astros' Franklin Perez: Advances to Double-A•
-
Astros' Franklin Perez: Moves up prospect rankings•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...