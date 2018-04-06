Perez (lat) will begin the season on the disabled list with Double-A Erie.

The 20-year-old suffered a right lat strain in a game on March 19 and the initial recovery timeline was set at 12 weeks. The Tigers will likely be extra cautious with Perez, who was the primary return in last summer's trade of Justin Verlander to the Astros. The young righty will probably spend all of 2018 at Double-A, as he's only tallied 32 career innings at the level, though a late-season move to Triple-A isn't entirely out of the question if he looks good.