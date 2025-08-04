Single-A Lakeland placed Montilla on its full-season injured list Monday after he recently sustained a torn ACL, Lynn G. Henning of The Detroit News reports.

Lenning relays that Montilla suffered the injury in an infield collision, resulting in the 20-year-old's placement on Lakeland's 7-day IL on July 21. Before getting hurt, Montilla slashed .270/.367/.390 with three home runs and 29 stolen bases in 300 plate appearances for Lakeland on the season. Since he'll require surgery to address the torn ligament in his knee, Montilla's absence is likely to stretch into the 2026 season.