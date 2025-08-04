Single-A Lakeland placed Montilla on its full-season injured list Monday due to an unspecified injury.

Lakeland initially placed Montilla on its 7-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break, but the 20-year-old infielder will now be officially shut down for the rest of the 2025 campaign following the latest transaction. Before getting hurt, Montilla slashed .270/.367/.390 with three home runs and 29 stolen bases in 300 plate appearances for Lakeland on the season.