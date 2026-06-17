Tigers' Franyerber Montilla: Injures knee in Single-A debut

Montilla walked in his lone plate appearance Tuesday with Single-A Lakeland before exiting the game in the second inning with an apparent knee injury, Chris Brown of TigersMLReport.com reports.

After sustaining a torn ACL and undergoing season-ending surgery last July, Montilla opened the 2026 campaign on Lakeland's 7-day injured list. He was activated from the IL on Tuesday after completing a two-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, only to have his debut with Lakeland cut short by another knee injury, which he suffered while attempting to catch a throw to second base. While the severity of his latest injury isn't yet known, the 21-year-old needed to be carted off the field and will most likely be headed back to the IL.