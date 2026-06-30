Tigers' Franyerber Montilla: Suffers season-ending knee injury

Single-A Lakeland placed Montilla (knee) on its full-season injured list June 20.

Montilla suffered a torn ACL last July and required season-ending surgery, but he made a full recovery and was cleared to return to action with Lakeland on June 16 following a two-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. In a cruel twist of fate, Montilla was forced out of his first game with Lakeland with another knee injury that will spell an end to his season. The Tigers haven't relayed whether Montilla is dealing with another ACL tear, or whether the injury is to the same knee he hurt last summer.