Hill was promoted from Triple-A Toledo to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

The Tigers are designating Hill as their 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably be moved off the 26-man active roster after making his third start of the season with the big club. The right-hander owns a 5.73 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts over 11 innings across his two outings in the big leagues.