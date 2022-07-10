Hill (1-1) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the White Sox.

Hill was hit hard early, highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of Gavin Sheets in the first inning. While he managed to settle in after allowing three additional runs in the second frame, the damage was already done. Saturday's start was Hill's second in the major leagues, and he earned an opportunity after performing well in the upper levels of the minors. However, with both Rony Garcia (shoulder) and Matt Manning (shoulder) nearing a return, Hill may not have the opportunity to stick in Detroit's rotation for much longer.