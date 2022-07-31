Hill (1-3) took the loss Sunday in Toronto, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in five innings.

Hill allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Matt Chapman in the second and run-scoring doubles to Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette in the fifth. He was able to induce two double-play groundballs to limit the damage. The 26-year-old made five starts for the Tigers in July despite bouncing back-and-forth between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo for roster reasons. Should he continue on the big-league roster, it's likely he will start again next weekend against Tampa Bay.