Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Hill, who will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Guardians, will make three turns through the rotation leading up to the All-Star break, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit called up Hill from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and will officially bring Alex Faedo aboard from Toledo on Monday, when the two pitchers are expected to start the two doubleheader contests. Though Faedo has previously made 10 starts for the big club while Hill will be making his MLB debut Monday, the latter looks like he'll be sticking in the rotation over the former following the twin bill. Detroit could get one or both of Rony Garcia (shoulder) or Matt Manning (biceps/shoulder) back from the injured list shortly after the break, so Hill may need to prove serviceable while eating innings over his three starts to ensure he remains in the rotation when the second half of the season begins. Over his eight outings with Toledo prior to his promotion, the 26-year-old Hill turned in a 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB across 37.2 innings.