The Tigers will promote Hill from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland.

A matchup with one of MLB's worst offenses in a favorable venue for pitchers looks like a good spot for Hill, but he'll have the misfortune of going head to head with the Athletics' staff ace, Frankie Montas (shoulder), who will take the mound for the first time since July 3. Before he was demoted to Toledo shortly before the All-Star break, Hill picked up two starts for Detroit and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 11 innings.