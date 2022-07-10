The Tigers optioned Hill to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Prior to Hill's July 3 call-up from Toledo, manager A.J. Hinch said the rookie would receive three turns through the rotation prior to the All-Star break. However, Hill looks like he'll end up getting just two starts, as he was sent back to the minors after getting crushed by the White Sox for six earned runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a losing effort in his second career big-league outing. The Tigers now have an opening in the rotation for Thursday's game in Cleveland, and while Hill could still be a candidate to fill the void, Detroit would have to place another player on the injured list in a corresponding move to facilitate the 26-year-old's return to the 26-man active roster.