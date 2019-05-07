Tigers' Garrett Hill: Keeps scoreless streak going

Hill (2-0), who tossed seven scoreless innings in a win Monday for Low-A West Michigan, has gone 31.1 innings dating back to last season without allowing a run.

This season alone, Hill has logged 26 scoreless innings with a 30:9 K:BB and 0.73 WHIP. The 23-year-old isn't a heralded prospect as a 26th-round pick from 2018, but his recent performance has been impressive and could earn him a promotion in short order.