Hill tossed two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Hill drew the start and looked sharp while logging 34 pitches. The righty made eight starts for the Tigers in 2022, though he'll likely start this season in a long-relief role with Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull back in the mix and Michael Lorenzen joining the team. Hill could force his way into the rotation at some point if he pitches well, however.