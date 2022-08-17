Hill (3-3) allowed one run on four hits across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out three.

Hill turned in his best effort since his MLB debut back on July 4, when he also allowed just one run across six innings. The righty hasn't been a big strikeout pitcher so far, with only 21 of them across 42.2 innings, so he'll have a smaller margin of error moving forward. However, Hill should stick in the rotation for the injury-riddled Tigers, who are missing all of Casey Mize, (elbow) Tarik Skubal (elbow), Beau Brieske (biceps), Michael Pineda (triceps) and Eduardo Rodriguez (personal), though Rodriguez could return soon. Hill is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Giants.