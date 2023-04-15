site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Garrett Hill: Optioned to Triple-A level
RotoWire Staff
Hill was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Toledo.
Hill earned a save during his time with the Tigers but had ultimately surrendered 10 runs -- eight earned -- across seven total innings of relief. That works out to a 10.29 ERA.
