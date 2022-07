Hill was returned to Triple-A Toldeo after the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Hill served as the 27th man for Detroit's doubleheader and started the second game. He allowed three runs on five hits across five innings while walking two and striking out four to take the loss. Hill has maintained a 4.06 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 37.2 innings with Toledo this season and will likely remain a candidate for spot starts in the second half of the season.