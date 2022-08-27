Hill pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Friday's loss to the Rangers. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Detroit starter Tyler Alexander allowed seven runs across three innings, but Hill came in and pitched much better. The righty recently shifted to the bullpen with Eduardo Rodriguez (personal) rejoining the rotation, though the likes of Alexander and Drew Hutchison aren't the most well-established starters toward the back of the staff. That leaves open the possibility of Hill picking up more starts at some point, though Bryan Garcia could also get recalled from Triple-A Toledo if the Tigers need another starter. As a starter this season, Hill has logged a 4.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 42.2 innings.