Hill is scheduled to make his next start Sunday in Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hill was returned to Triple-A Toledo after he served as the Tigers' 27th man and starting pitcher in the second game of their doubleheader last Thursday with the Athletics, but Detroit brought him back from the minors this week after fellow starter Rony Garcia (biceps) was moved to the injured list in a corresponding move. The rookie was shaky in a no-decision Tuesday against the Padres, working five innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks. In spite of his unremarkable results through his first four big-league starts -- he sports a 5.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 21 innings -- Hill looks like he'll keep holding down a rotation spot while Detroit's starting pitching depth continues to be thinned by injuries.