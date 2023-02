Hill could be in line to start the year in Detroit's bullpen, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hill made eight starts and nine relief appearances for the Tigers as a rookie last year, compiling a 4.03 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 60.1 total innings. Detroit's rotation may be full with Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull back in the mix and Michael Lorenzen joining the team, but Hill pitched well enough to earn a look in relief, and starting isn't out of the question at some point.