Hill will be called up to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

A sore shoulder has sidelined Rony Garcia and opened the door for Hill to make his major-league debut. Hill is 26 years old and was a 26th-round pick in 2018, so he's not a player with a lot of pedigree. The right-hander has posted a respectable 4.06 ERA and 46:15 K:BB in eight starts for Triple-A Toledo this season, but expectations should be kept in check.