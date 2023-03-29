Hill is likely battling for one of three remaining bullpen spots in Detroit along with Tyler Holton, Chasen Shreve, Trey Wingenter and Beau Brieske, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Holton and Shreve are both lefties, so the Tigers will likely want to keep one or both of them as situational options. Hill may still make the team as a long reliever, as he made eight starts last season as a rookie. The righty held his own with a 4.03 ERA, though he only had 40 strikeouts across 60.1 innings, so he seems unlikely to dominate batters out of the bullpen.