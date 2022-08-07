Hill (2-3) gave up one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out six to earn the win in a 9-1 victory over the Rays on Saturday.

Hill put together the second-best start of his young career, outdueling Shane McClanahan for his second win in six starts this season. Hill doesn't have overpowering stuff but he kept hitters off balance with a five-pitch mix which included a highly-effective knuckle curve that the Rays never made contact with. However, walks are a concern for the 26-year-old right-hander. His K:BB is now 17:14 over 31.2 innings this season. Hill will look to pick up his third win in his next expected start at the White Sox.