Hill (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits across five innings to take the loss in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics. He walked two and struck out four.

Hill cruised through five scoreless innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth by allowing two singles and a three-run home run by Sean Murphy before getting the hook. This was Hill's third start of the year, and outside of allowing six runs his last time out, he's allowed just four runs over his other 11 innings of action, leaving the righty with a 5.63 ERA overall. Hill was the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader and could return to the minors soon, though with Detroit's rotation thinned by injuries, he figures to see more MLB starts this year. He's currently penciled in to start again Wednesday against the Padres.