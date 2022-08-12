Hill allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings Thursday against the Guardians. He did not factor into the decision.

Hill wasn't particularly sharp, but the Tigers' defense made two separate errors behind him that led directly to runs. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of his seven starts this season but has only a 17:14 K:BB across 31.2 frames. Hill's 4.66 ERA on the campaign is currently being held up by tenuous skills, and he may be out of a spot in the rotation once either Michael Pineda (triceps) or Eduardo Rodriguez (personal) --both are currently on rehab assignments -- is able to return.