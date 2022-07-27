Hill allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings of a 6-4 extra-inning loss against San Diego. He did not factor into the decision.

All the damage against Hill came with two outs in the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, the next five Padres reached safely and three came around to score. The rookie was recalled before the game, replacing Rony Garcia (biceps) in the rotation. Hill has been a strikeout machine in the minors, fanning 10.9 batters per nine innings, but has yet to miss many bats in the majors, striking out just 10 batters in 21 innings across four starts. Should he receive another start with Detroit, it would likely be over the weekend in Toronto.