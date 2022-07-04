Hill (1-0) allowed a run on two hits across six innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians. He walked one and struck out three.

Making his MLB debut, Hill was sharp, with a Josh Naylor solo home run accounting for the only damage. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch previously said that Hill would make three turns through the rotation leading up to the All-Star break. The next opportunity for the 26-year-old is slated for Saturday against the White Sox. If Hill continues to impress before the break, he could stick in the rotation heading into the second half of the season, especially if the Tigers move veteran starter Michael Pineda before the trade deadline.